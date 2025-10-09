“Syrian Defense Ministry” Begins Issuing Military IDs

The Syrian Ministry of Defense has begun issuing military identification cards for members of the Syrian Army as part of efforts to strengthen discipline, institutional belonging, and organizational identity.

In a statement published Thursday, October 9, the ministry said the new military ID is a unified card for all personnel in the Syrian Arab Army. It provides official identification, accurately documents their personal data, facilitates all administrative and civil procedures, and symbolizes pride and belonging to the ranks of the Syrian Arab Army.

According to the ministry, the launch of the military ID at this time aims to:

Strengthen discipline and institutional identity among military personnel.

Ensure the recording of accurate and reliable data.

Simplify administrative and organizational procedures.

Reinforce the image of the army as a modern and well-organized institution.

The military ID also brings several benefits, such as confirming the bearer’s military status, protecting personal and professional data, and enhancing internal coordination between army units.

The new system supports army organization by:

Unifying identity in a way that strengthens administrative and structural discipline.

Professionally and systematically organizing data and records.

Facilitating human resources and task management.

Supporting efficient internal monitoring and oversight.

Syrian Defense Minister Merhaf Abu Qasra stated on his X account Wednesday evening that “the military ID is not merely a regulatory tool or an institutional step—it is a banner of belonging, a pledge of honor, and a responsibility that constantly reminds its bearer that they are among the defenders of the homeland and builders of its glory.”

Directive banning the sewing of military insignia

On September 30, the Ministry of Defense issued a directive prohibiting the sewing or embroidery of military insignia to control their use.

The ministry addressed all tailoring and embroidery workshops, both public and private, ordering them to refrain from sewing or producing any military badges, emblems, or ranks in order to prevent unauthorized circulation.

It warned that violators would face legal accountability and penalties.

The ministry’s Supply and Logistics Authority reaffirmed the directive’s content and emphasized full compliance, holding violators fully responsible without exception.

Organizational structure of the Ministry of Defense

In June, an official from the Ministry of Defense’s media office revealed that the ministry would issue new, advanced military ID cards containing personal and encrypted digital data. These cards would feature technical specifications designed to enhance reliability and institutional identity within the armed forces.

No date was given for when these cards would be issued, despite inquiries from Enab Baladi requesting clarification on the timeline for the ministry’s organizational reforms.

On June 18, the Ministry of Defense held a meeting to discuss administrative arrangements and the organizational structure of Syria’s armed forces.

During the meeting, Defense Minister Major General Merhaf Abu Qasra met with the Organization and Administration Directorate as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen discipline and institutional modernization.

The discussions focused on mechanisms to regulate the army’s structure and the issuance of military IDs and weapon-carrying permits, ensuring accuracy, transparency, and the prevention of misuse or abuse.

The meeting also addressed priority organizational files, including reevaluating structures and roles and redistributing manpower within military formations in line with the current stage’s requirements, aiming to enhance the army’s overall readiness.

According to the ministry, this meeting came within the broader “efforts of the Ministry of Defense to meet the requirements of institutional and administrative development and ensure the efficiency of organizational work, while reinforcing the prestige of the armed forces.”

Charter to regulate rules and conduct in the Syrian Army

On May 30, the Ministry of Defense issued a Charter of Conduct for recruits in the new Syrian Army, following the near-complete integration of armed factions into the army’s structure.

The charter aims to instill values of discipline, commitment, respect for the law, and the protection of rights and freedoms to build a professional national army.

It includes the basic duties of a soldier, such as:

Defending the homeland, its sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Sacrificing for the security of the nation and its people.

Protecting civilians—especially women and children—under all circumstances.

Obeying lawful orders.

Respecting both civil and military laws.

Safeguarding public and private property and treating citizens with dignity, without discrimination based on religion, ethnicity, color, or affiliation.

Observing international humanitarian law when dealing with the enemy—whether dead, wounded, or captured—during missions.

Respecting the military hierarchy and maintaining internal discipline.

The prohibitions outlined for recruits include:

Disobeying lawful military orders.

Assaulting civilians.

Damaging public or private property.

Chanting slogans or expressing positions that threaten national unity or civil peace.

Mistreating detainees or prisoners during operations; all must be handed over respectfully and in accordance with the law.

Disclosing military secrets or sensitive information.

Filming military sites or operations without official authorization.

Making media statements or publishing information without permission from the Ministry of Defense.

Engaging in behavior that violates public morals or social traditions in the communities where the armed forces operate.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.