Centers in Damascus Receive Members of Former Regime’s Army for Settlement with New Authorities

Settlement centers in the Syrian capital, Damascus, have begun operations, receiving large numbers of former members of the Assad regime seeking to resolve their security status following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad’s government.

According to a statement from the Department of Military Operations in Syria, these centers opened on Friday, are designated to process former military personnel, volunteers, and policemen who served in the security apparatus of the previous regime.

The centers issue applicants an official document allowing them to move freely within Damascus for one month while their files are reviewed to determine their eligibility for reintegration into service under the new authorities.

Most applicants are former military and security personnel or individuals who evaded service during Assad’s rule, the department noted.

In a related development, Ali al-Rifai, the director of public relations at the Ministry of Information, stated that the country remains under a state of emergency. He emphasized that security has yet to be fully restored.

To address the shortage of personnel, the Interior Ministry has opened recruitment for the police force and the Public Security Department. This initiative aims to ensure stability and impose security across all Syrian territories.

Rifai further disclosed plans to withdraw armed members from the streets and redeploy them under the supervision of the Ministry of Defense. Police forces will take over duties in civilian areas.

These measures follow the ousting of former President Assad on December 8 by the Department of Military Operations. This entity launched a surprise offensive from its northwestern Syrian stronghold, ultimately seizing control of Damascus.

The settlement centers represent a key effort by the new authorities to stabilize the security situation and establish a reformed security framework to replace the former regime’s apparatus.

