Assad Hikes Soldiers Salaries by 50 Percent After Opposition Attack

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad issued a decree on Wednesday to increase military salaries in response to the advancing opposition factions on the outskirts of Hama. The state-run news agency, SANA, reported that the salary increase for military personnel would be 50 percent, with the decision taking effect immediately.

Assad’s move comes just days after Syrian opposition forces seized control of Aleppo and large areas in the northwest of the country, while also advancing to the outskirts of Hama, a strategic central city. The opposition factions are aiming to capture Hama, which would potentially pave the way for them to seize control of the northern countryside of Homs and other key strategic locations.

