Israel Targets the 112th Brigade in Southern Syria

Military installations in the southern Syrian governorates of Daraa and Quneitra have come under Israeli airstrikes. According to the Syrian regime government’s Ministry of Defense, as reported on its Facebook page on Wednesday, June 19, drones attacked two of its military sites. The strikes resulted in the death of an officer and caused material damage. The attack occurred at seven o’clock in the morning local time.

A local correspondent for Enab Baladi in Daraa confirmed that the airstrikes specifically targeted a military compound associated with the 112th Brigade in the town of Saida al-Golan, situated at the southernmost point of Quneitra.

As of the time of this update, Israel has not formally acknowledged its involvement in the strikes on Syrian soil. Reports in Israeli media have solely covered the Syrian perspective of the events.

Intensifying strikes

Since last May, Israel has escalated its military operations against Syrian regime-controlled sites within Syrian territory. According to Reuters, on June 10, seven Syrian regional officials, diplomats, and officers disclosed that Israel had intensified covert strikes in Syria. These operations targeted weapons facilities, supply routes, and Iranian-linked commanders, amid concerns over a potential large-scale attack on Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Tehran’s primary ally in Lebanon.

Earlier in June, Reuters reported an Israeli airstrike on a clandestine fortified weapons depot near Aleppo, resulting in the deaths of 18 individuals. Syrian sources and an Israeli official indicated that Israel’s strategy in Syria aims to diminish Hezbollah’s capabilities preemptively, before any escalation. The killing of Iranian official Saeed Abyar on June 2 underscored Israel’s capability to eliminate key personnel and disrupt equipment, despite Iran’s efforts to safeguard weapons and components destined for Hezbollah by relocating production to more concealed or fortified locations.

Syrian officials disclosed that Abyar was visiting a concealed Hezbollah missile facility within a stone quarry east of Aleppo when it was targeted. An intelligence officer noted, “The facility was strategically difficult to locate and target.” Additionally, Syrian sources mentioned other Israeli airstrikes: one near Homs on May 29 targeting a vehicle transporting missile parts bound for Lebanon, and another on May 20 that targeted Hezbollah members.

According to Reuters, a second Syrian military official confirmed that other strikes aimed at Syrian air defense systems, which had provided cover for Hezbollah and Iranian operations in recent years. These included Russian-made Pantsir missile systems and mobile rocket launchers utilized by the Syrian army.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.