Chief of the General Staff Holds Telephone Discussion with French Military Leadership

Major General Ali al-Naasan, Chief of the General Staff, held a telephone conversation on Thursday, April 9, with General Fabien Mandon, Chief of the French Armed Forces. Their exchange addressed a broad set of issues of shared interest.

According to statements released by the Ministry of Defense, the two commanders reviewed recent international and regional developments and examined ways to strengthen military cooperation between their respective institutions.

This engagement followed a similar discussion on April 8, when Major General al-Naasan spoke with General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, Chief of the Turkish General Staff. That conversation also focused on mutual priorities and the shifting dynamics across the region.

The Ministry’s Department of Media and Communication noted that both sides underscored the importance of continued coordination and the regular exchange of strategic assessments to reinforce regional stability.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.