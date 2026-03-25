Fidan Engages Shibani on the Conflict’s Trajectory and Regional De-escalation Efforts

In a notable diplomatic initiative, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, an exchange that forms part of a broader set of regional consultations amid rapidly evolving developments.

According to the Turkish Anadolu Agency, Fidan’s outreach extended to His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, as well as Bakhtiyor Saidov, the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan.

Sources within the Turkish Foreign Ministry informed the agency that the discussion between Fidan and Shibani constituted one element of a wider series of calls undertaken by the Turkish minister with his regional counterparts. Each conversation focused on the mounting tensions that continue to shape the regional landscape.

Expanded Consultations with Regional Actors

The same sources indicated that Fidan’s communications with Al Thani and Saidov sought to coordinate positions and review the latest regional developments. No further details were provided regarding the outcomes of these high-level exchanges.

It was noted that the discussions addressed the course of the conflict and the collective efforts underway to halt ongoing attacks. The tenor of these contacts reflects a concerted diplomatic attempt to contain the escalation and prevent a further deterioration of the security environment.

Shibani and Bin Farhan

Shibani also engaged in a telephone conversation with His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Their discussion encompassed the latest regional developments and the far-reaching implications these events may carry for the broader region.

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced through its official channels that the call also addressed bilateral relations and explored avenues for strengthening cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

Both ministers affirmed their commitment to sustained coordination and consultation, a stance intended to advance the shared interests of their two countries and reinforce regional stability.

Regional Outreach in Response to Escalating Developments

Earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation with Shibani as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the shifting dynamics in the region.

These discussions also involved the Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and the Uzbek Foreign Minister, Bakhtiyor Saidov, as reported by the Turkish Anadolu Agency.

Sources within the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated that the call between Fidan and Shibani formed one component of a broader series of consultations conducted by the Turkish minister with his counterparts, all of which centered on the intensifying regional escalation.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.