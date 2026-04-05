A Diplomatic Convergence in Damascus: Presidents Sharaa and Zelensky Meet with Fidan

A notable shift in regional diplomacy unfolded on Sunday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in the Syrian capital for a high-level summit with President Ahmad al-Sharaa. Their presence in Damascus signals a moment of strategic recalibration at a time when the regional landscape is marked by volatility and rapid change.

Local correspondents confirmed the arrival of the visiting officials for their scheduled meeting with President Sharaa. Syrian state media, however, maintained a measured silence during the early hours of the visit, allowing anticipation to build around the significance of the gathering.

A Trilateral Forum on Security and National Renewal

According to reports from the Anadolu Agency, the centerpiece of the visit is a trilateral meeting bringing together President Sharaa, President Zelensky, and Foreign Minister Fidan. The agenda was expected to span a wide spectrum of shared concerns, from the challenges of national reconstruction to the evolving framework for integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces into state institutions.

Security remains a central theme. Sources speaking to Reuters indicated that the conversation between Sharaa and Zelensky will give particular attention to defense cooperation, a subject that has taken on new urgency amid the region’s escalating tensions.

Diplomatic Groundwork in Ankara

President Zelensky’s arrival in Damascus follows an intensive round of diplomacy in Turkey. On Saturday, he held talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that focused on safeguarding international stability and advancing efforts to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Parallel to these presidential discussions, Foreign Minister Fidan held a telephone consultation with his Syrian counterpart, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani. Turkish diplomatic sources described the call as an effort to align positions on bilateral relations and the broader crises shaping the region.

Ukraine’s Expanding Strategic Horizon in the Gulf

The Damascus visit also fits into a wider pattern of Ukrainian engagement across the Middle East. President Zelensky has recently emphasized his country’s commitment to building durable security partnerships with members of the Gulf Cooperation Council. He described new agreements with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar as “historic milestones,” and noted ongoing technical cooperation with Jordan and Kuwait, along with growing interest from Bahrain and Oman.

In remarks delivered after his regional tour last week, Zelensky explained that these partnerships rest on a reciprocal foundation: Ukraine provides advanced defense systems and military expertise, while Gulf partners collaborate on energy security and the development of defense-industry infrastructure.

This diplomatic initiative, launched on March 28, has taken the Ukrainian leader from Doha and Riyadh to Amman and Abu Dhabi. The journey now culminates in Damascus, where today’s meeting is expected to shape the next phase of Ukraine’s engagement with the region.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.