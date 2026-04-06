Beyond Zelensky’s Visit: Security and Food Files Shape the Future of Syria–Ukraine Relations

On Sunday, Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a historic visit without precedent. Zelensky arrived in Damascus accompanied by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Although media coverage highlighted statements from Zelensky and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, analytical insight into the deeper dimensions of the visit has remained limited, even as it follows Sharaa’s recent diplomatic engagements in Berlin and London.

Brief Syrian Statements

On the Syrian side, the Presidency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates issued a series of concise statements. Each emphasized that discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations, expanding economic cooperation, and securing food-supply channels to reinforce stability amid heightened international tensions.

This framing appeared consistently across several Foreign Ministry communications at both political and military levels. The Ministry noted that the meetings addressed regional and international developments and explored avenues for enhanced coordination among Syria, Turkey, and Ukraine. No further details were provided.

A Gradual Restoration of Ties

The visit builds upon a sequence of ministerial-level meetings that have taken place since the removal of former President Bashar al-Assad in late 2024. In December of that year, Zelensky swiftly announced the delivery of 500 tons of wheat flour to Damascus as part of a humanitarian initiative, underscoring Ukraine’s commitment to “fulfilling promises to the Syrian people.”

Following that shipment, Foreign Minister Sybiha traveled to Damascus for meetings with President Sharaa, caretaker Prime Minister Mohammad al-Bashir, and Foreign Minister Assad al-Shayani. He reiterated Kyiv’s readiness to support the Syrian population.

Diplomatic ties between the two countries had been severed in June 2022 after the Assad government recognized the “independence and sovereignty” of the Russian-occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Kyiv condemned the move as an unfriendly act and a violation of the UN Charter.

With the political landscape transformed after Assad’s departure, relations began to thaw. The turning point came in September 2025 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, where Zelensky announced that Ukraine and Syria had signed a joint statement restoring diplomatic relations on the basis of “mutual respect and trust.”

In March of this year, ahead of the current visit, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirmed the delivery of an additional 3,850 tons of wheat flour to Damascus under the “Grain from Ukraine” initiative to support regional food security.

Details from the Ukrainian Perspective

Regarding the substance of the visit, Zelensky wrote on X that the trilateral meeting focused on “building new relations, opening promising opportunities, and expanding cooperation to enhance security and stability.” He noted that the discussions included defense matters and the regional situation in light of developments involving Iran.

According to Zelensky, the meeting also addressed:

Energy and Infrastructure: Prospects for cooperation

Food Security: Continued Ukrainian support for Damascus

Conflict Resolution: The consequences of war and the negotiation track concerning the Russian-Ukrainian conflict

Although official details remain limited, preliminary outlines have emerged. Foreign Minister Sybiha stated that security dominated the ministerial agenda, describing it as a central concern for both Europe and the Middle East.

In an indirect reference to the energy disruptions triggered by American-Israeli escalations against Iran, Sybiha added that the talks examined logistics and the security of trade and maritime routes, which he described as essential to global supply chains and food stability.

Analysis: A Practical Partnership

The absence of deeper analysis in Ukrainian media reflects the sudden nature of the visit. Coverage treated it as breaking news rather than a planned diplomatic milestone. This silence suggests that the most consequential elements of the discussions remain confidential, with more detailed reporting expected in the coming days.

The food-security file stands out as the clearest and most transparent component of Ukraine’s approach. It has become the primary entry point for cooperation, allowing Kyiv to leverage its agricultural capacity to position itself as a reliable and pragmatic partner in areas that directly affect daily life in Syria.

Taken together, the visit appears to mark the first substantial step in rebuilding the relationship through concrete, actionable files. This interest-driven approach prioritizes economic and service-oriented sectors and may open the door to broader strategic development if the current trajectory continues.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.