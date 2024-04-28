Assad Regime Releases New Batch of Reserve Officers from Duty

The Assad regime’s Ministry of Defense has issued an administrative order to cease the recall and retention of a newly designated class of reserve officers.

According to the administrative order released on Saturday, the recall of reserve officers will cease starting in early June.

This decision encompasses all individuals who have completed one year or more of active reserve service until May 31, 2024, inclusive.

Additionally, “the retention and recall of non-commissioned officers and reserve personnel (retained and enlisted officers) will be terminated as of June 1, 2024.”

This applies to “all those who have completed six years or more of active reserve service until May 31, 2024, inclusive,” as stated in the ministry’s announcement.

This marks the fourth group of officers and reserve personnel to be demobilized within Assad’s forces in the span of a year and a half.

The decision is part of a series of recent decrees issued by Assad pertaining to compulsory and reserve military service.

The most recent decree was issued in December 2023, when the regime of President Bashar al-Assad issued an administrative order stipulating the cessation of recall and retention of a specific category of reserve officers in his forces effective February 2024.







