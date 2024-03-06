Ministry of Defense Rejects Requests to Demobilize 30,000 Volunteers in Regime’s Army

Sources from Sawt al-Asima revealed that some individuals, compelled to seek demobilization, paid substantial sums, with amounts ranging from five gold coins to as much as 100 million Syrian pounds.

In late 2023, the Human Resources Department at the Syrian regime’s Ministry of Defense declined to demobilize over 30,000 members and non-commissioned officers from the regime’s army. This decision followed a thorough review of their files by specialized committees. Ultimately, Bashar al-Assad, in his capacity as commander of the army, issued an administrative decision referring 7,000 volunteers to retirement.

Private sources, speaking to Sawt al-Asima, disclosed that in the year and a half leading up to the demobilization decision in early 2024, the ministry received over 40,000 requests from volunteers in military and security institutions seeking to end their contracts and return to civilian life.

The process of selecting applications and rejecting a large number of them created an avenue for corruption within the evaluating committees. Officers overseeing the evaluation process reportedly began accepting bribes in gold coins and hard currency from officers and personnel wishing to be demobilized. In return, these requests were expedited and submitted to the General Staff.

Sources from Sawt al-Asima revealed that some individuals, compelled to seek demobilization, paid substantial sums, with amounts ranging from five gold coins to as much as 100 million Syrian pounds, delivered in US dollars. This exchange facilitated their transition to civilian life, offering an alternative amidst the challenging living conditions faced by military personnel within the regime’s ranks.

With the issuance of demobilization and retirement decisions for military personnel at the beginning of this year, the Ministry of Defense initiated recruitment under specified contracts lasting five or ten years, with the stipulation that volunteers be no older than 32 years.

The ministry’s announcement and the demobilization and retirement decisions coincide with the upcoming Warriors League, providing an opportunity for some retired officers and non-officers to re-enter the military institution. This aims to address the shortages and vacancies resulting from the demobilization and retirement decisions.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.