Syrian and Russian Forces Launch Joint Operations Against Terrorists Following Homs Attack

The regime's army said the joint efforts of Syrian and Russian forces resulted in the complete destruction of all targeted sites, according to al-Baath.

Major General Hassan Suleiman, the Director of the Political Department of the Syrian Arab Army, has announced that the Syrian Arab Army, in close collaboration with Russian forces in Syria, has carried out a series of precise operations and concentrated strikes against the terrorist organizations responsible for the reprehensible attack on the Military Academy in Homs on the 5th of the previous month. This announcement was made during a joint press conference between Syrian and Russian officials convened to address the terrorist attack on the Military College.

Suleiman explained that the joint efforts of Syrian and Russian forces resulted in the complete destruction of all targeted sites and bases, including ammunition and equipment storage facilities. Moreover, these operations led to the elimination of numerous terrorists associated with organizations such as “Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham,” “the Turkestan Islamic Party,” and various other terrorist groups. He emphasized that the combined Syrian-Russian operations severely undermined the combat and organizational capabilities of the terrorists, causing chaos and panic among their ranks due to the significant losses they suffered.

Major General Vadim Collet, the Head of the Russian Coordination Center in Damascus and the Central Region expressed deep concern about the terrorist attack in Homs and assured that all individuals involved in this criminal act would face appropriate consequences. Collet provided details about the airstrikes and artillery bombardments, stating that they targeted 23 observation sites used by terrorists, their headquarters, and training facilities, as well as 35 tunnels and underground shelters.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.