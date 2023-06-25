Daraa: Four Internal Security Forces Members Killed in Armed Ambush

The assailants launched the attack on the victims while they were en route to secure exam centers, according to al-Watan.

The Ministry of Interior has reported a tragic incident that occurred this morning in Daraa governorate, resulting in the loss of four members and the injury of another individual in an armed ambush.

According to the Interior Ministry, the following individuals have been identified as the martyrs: Lieutenant Sharaf al-Batal Ahmed Bahgat Qalaaji, Lieutenant Sharaf al-Batal Muhammad Saber al-Najjar from the al-Muzayrib Police Station, Lieutenant Sharaf al-Batal Saleh Khaled Shendir from the Special Tasks Unit, Lieutenant Sharaf al-Batal Qassem Youssef al-Masri from the Security and Order Unit, and Policeman Youssef Abdel Hamid Abdullah from the Tafas Police Station.

Providing further details about the incident, the ministry revealed that the assailants, whose identities remain unknown, launched a treacherous ambush on the victims while they were en route to secure exam centers in the town of Tafas in Daraa. As a result, four individuals lost their lives, while the fifth sustained injuries. The bodies of the martyrs have been transferred, and the injured policeman has been transported by ambulance to Daraa National Hospital.

