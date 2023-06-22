Daraa: Four, Including a Woman and Child, Assassinated After Deadly Clashes

Daraa is currently grappling with severe security challenges following the takeover of the area by Assad and his militias, Ahrar Horan reports.

In the aftermath of the assassination of a brigade commander, his wife, and his brother, violent clashes erupted between the Eighth Corps and Assad’s militia. Consequently, Daraa suffered further casualties, with four individuals losing their lives, including a woman and a child.

According to a report from the Ahrar Houran Gathering correspondent, unknown assailants carried out separate assassinations in the Daraa governorate last night, resulting in four fatalities, one person wounded, and a trail of unanswered questions. Aida Ibrahim al-Hoshan, a woman residing in the town of Mahja, was shot and killed after midnight. Meanwhile, in the city of Jassem, north of Daraa, young Youssef Hakam Halqi, a 12-year-old child and brother of Hossam Halqi, a member of a local group in the city, fell victim to unknown gunmen who threw a hand grenade at his home.

In yet another incident, Ahmed Mahmoud al-Jaouni lost his life when unknown assailants opened fire on the car he and his brother “Rashid” were traveling in, causing the vehicle to overturn on the road between the towns of al-Shajara and Saham al-Golan, west of Daraa. Furthermore, Khaled Saleh al-Madahala was fatally shot by unidentified individuals between the towns of Jubaib and al-Musayfra, east of Daraa.

Three days prior, Daraa witnessed intense clashes between the Eighth Brigade members and a local group associated with the Military Security militia. The violent confrontations occurred on the Naseeb crossing road, situated southeast of Daraa governorate, in response to the aforementioned assassination in the town of al-Nuaima, located to the east of the governorate.

Daraa is currently grappling with severe security challenges following the takeover of the area by Assad and his militias as part of the settlement agreements reached in 2018. These militias are actively involved in carrying out targeted assassinations against opponents and former fighters of the Free Syrian Army, exacerbating the already volatile situation.

According to the Violations Documentation Office in Ahrar Houran, the month of May witnessed a distressing toll, with 41 individuals losing their lives. The local community has documented a total of 33 assassination operations and attempts in Daraa, resulting in the tragic deaths of 18 people.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.