Russian General Killed by Syrian Opposition Fire

Russian news websites reported on Sunday that General Oleg Peshvesti was killed a few days ago in the countryside of Lattakia, allegedly due to artillery shelling by Syrian opposition factions.

Social media pages shared condolences for Russian Special Forces Colonel Oleg Peshevisti, stating that he was killed on May 26th in a shelling conducted by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham. The attack targeted the headquarters of the Syrian regime forces operations in the Lattakia countryside.

Peshvesti had been serving with the Russian forces in Syria since December 2022 and is the highest-ranking Russian military officer killed in Syria since 2020.

According to the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham news agency, Tahrir al-Sham launched mortars and Katyusha rockets, targeting the headquarters of the Syrian regime forces in the Jeb al-Ahmar axis in the northern countryside of Lattakia three days ago.

The administration of the Podborogy district, part of the city of St. Petersburg (formerly known as Leningrad) and Peshvesti’s hometown, expressed condolences. They posted on their official page on the Russian website VK, stating that Peshevisti was killed while fulfilling his duty in Syria.

According to official records, Pesheveste was born in 1973. He completed his education in 1994 at the Moscow Higher School of Command of Combined Arms and later, in 2006, graduated from the Academy of Combined Weapons of the Russian Armed Forces.

Throughout his military career, he progressed from a group commander to the position of deputy commander in an independent special forces regiment. In 2020, he assumed the role of heading the special forces unit utilization department at the Ryazan High Command Airborne School.

Pesheveste actively participated in various Russian military operations, including those in Chechnya, South Ossetia, and Syria. He commenced operations in Syria from December 2022 until the incident that resulted in his passing on the night of May 25th-26th.

