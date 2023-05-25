Russian-Syrian Intelligence Meeting in Moscow

Russia claims the US military base in Al-Tanf is being used to train ISIS militants for carrying out sabotage acts in its territories, according to Athr Press.

Russian Security Council Secretary, Nikolai Patrushev, held a meeting with Ali Mamlouk, the head of the Syrian National Security Office, as part of the International Security Forum in Moscow, organized by the Russian Security Council.

The press office of the Russian Security Council confirmed that the discussions between the two parties focused on enhancing cooperation between Moscow and Damascus. They also addressed the situation in the Middle East, the progress of Russian-Syrian relations, and the joint efforts in combating terrorism, as reported by the Russian agency “Novosti.”

The intelligence meeting between Syria and Russia took place shortly after a statement made by Sergei Naryshkin, the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service. Naryshkin emphasized that the US military base in Al-Tanf, located in southern Syria, is allegedly being used to train ISIS militants for carrying out sabotage acts in Russian territories. He further highlighted that while the illegal US military presence in Syria persists, Washington continues to impose sanctions on Damascus, impeding the country’s reconstruction efforts.

Simultaneously, Naryshkin acknowledged the waning influence of the United States in the Middle East due to recent regional developments. Based on Russian intelligence information, he highlighted that the reactions of the United States and Britain to the Saudi Arabia-Iran agreement mediated by China in March were fraught with nervousness. This response serves as evidence of their long-standing policy’s failure to stifle Tehran and poses a threat to their strategic positions.

The Syrian-Russian meeting aligns with ongoing political and military developments in Syria and the broader Middle East. Notably, there are active discussions surrounding Arab-Syrian and Syrian-Turkish rapprochement, with Russia and Iran serving as mediators. In recent days, there have been talks of establishing a quadripartite committee comprising Syria, Turkey, Iran, and Russia to formulate a roadmap for furthering the reconciliation process between the involved parties. This initiative particularly focuses on military matters, which have witnessed escalating tensions between Damascus, rejecting the presence of Turkish forces on its territory, and Ankara, asserting that its presence in Syria is “occupational” and aimed at eliminating “Kurdish units” near its southern border.

From a military standpoint, this meeting coincides with mutual accusations exchanged between Russia and the United States regarding provocations in Syrian airspace in recent weeks. In May, Oleg Gorynov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria, confirmed that the so-called US-led international coalition for combating terrorism persistently violates the non-engagement protocols and the bilateral memorandum ensuring the safety of Russian and American warplanes in Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.