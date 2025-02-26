Arab League and Human Rights Network Condemn Israeli Attacks on Syria

The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, strongly condemned Israel’s recent airstrikes on Syria, describing them as reckless provocations and a dangerous escalation aimed at exploiting Syria’s political transition.

In a statement on Wednesday, Jamal Rushdi, spokesperson for the Secretary-General, emphasized that Israel’s occupation of any Syrian land constitutes a clear violation of international law. He urged the international community to take a decisive stance against these aggressions, warning that they risk further destabilizing the region and obstructing Syria’s path toward political transition.

The Arab League reaffirmed its solidarity with Syria, denouncing Israel’s ongoing attempts to sow discord and manipulate the regional landscape for its own strategic interests.

Human Rights Network Calls for UN Action Against Israeli Violations in Syria

Meanwhile, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) issued a statement condemning Israel’s continued military interventions in Syria, accusing the Israeli government of undermining regional stability and violating Syrian sovereignty.

The rights organization called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take immediate action, including passing a formal resolution condemning Israeli military operations in southern Syria and reaffirming Syria’s sovereignty under international law.

The statement also cited remarks made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 23, 2025, in which he called for the withdrawal of Syrian forces from southern Syria while asserting that the Israeli military would maintain a long-term presence in Mount Hermon and the demilitarized zone for an indefinite period.

Netanyahu further claimed that a “new reality” is emerging in southern Syria, warning that Israel would not tolerate the presence of hostile forces in the region and pledging to protect the Druze community from potential threats. These statements were published on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

SNHR noted that Netanyahu’s comments coincide with a series of documented Israeli violations that have occurred since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024.

Israeli Military Expansion in Southern Syria

According to the SNHR report, Israel has conducted multiple incursions into the demilitarized zone and beyond since December 2024, establishing at least nine military bases in southern Syria. These bases are primarily located in Quneitra province, with additional sites in Suwayda and Daraa, serving as launch points for Israeli military patrols deeper into Syrian territory.

The report documented Israeli military activities in key areas between December 2024 and February 2025, including:

Al-Baath City (northern Quneitra)

Al-Hamidiyah (southern Quneitra)

Swaysa (southern Quneitra)

Jubata al-Khashab (northern Quneitra)

Al-Mallaqah (southern Quneitra)

Taranja (northern Quneitra)

Al-Hurriya (northern Quneitra)

Humanitarian Concerns and Civilian Impact

The SNHR report detailed an escalation in Israeli military violations in Quneitra province, including:

Arbitrary arrests and land confiscations to establish new Israeli outposts.

Targeting of journalists covering Israeli activities.

Repression of protests, with the use of rubber bullets against demonstrators.

On February 20, 2025, SNHR condemned an incident in which Israeli forces detained a Syrian Arab Red Crescent ambulance crew in Quneitra on February 15, 2025. A similar statement was issued on January 10, 2025, after Israeli forces allegedly arrested and assaulted a French journalist and a Syrian lawyer in the same region.

The report also accused Israel of deliberate psychological warfare, including:

Frequent military overflights and nighttime flare deployments to intimidate civilians.

Artillery shelling in populated areas, forcing civilians to flee and altering the region’s demographic composition.

Additionally, SNHR reported that Israel has conducted over 500 airstrikes on Syria, targeting military airports, naval bases, and weapons storage facilities, in what it describes as an effort to weaken Syria’s defense capabilities.

