Salih Muslim: No Disarmament Without Careful Consideration

Salih Muslim, a founding member of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and a key figure in the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, stated that the leadership of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) will not comply with Abdullah Öcalan’s call for disarmament without thorough deliberation.

In an interview with Saudi Arabia’s Al Arabiya on Thursday, Muslim emphasized that the necessity of armed struggle remains as long as political engagement is restricted. “If we are allowed to operate politically, there will be no need for weapons (…). If the reasons for taking up arms disappear, we will put them down,” he explained. However, he asserted that continued Turkish aggression makes disarmament premature.

Öcalan’s Call

Jailed Kurdish leader Abdullah Öcalan, founder of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), has called for the group’s disarmament and dissolution, marking a potential turning point in its decades-long conflict with Turkey. In a statement read by allies in Istanbul, Öcalan took “historical responsibility” for the call, emphasizing that all armed factions must lay down their weapons.

The announcement has far-reaching implications, particularly in Syria, Iraq, and Iran, where Kurdish forces maintain influence. While Öcalan’s call has been welcomed by pro-Kurdish politicians in Turkey, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) remains cautious. Deputy AKP leader Efkan Ala stated that the government would assess the outcome before committing to further steps.

Since its founding in 1978, the PKK has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU. The group has carried out numerous attacks, including bombings and armed assaults, primarily targeting Turkish military and security forces. A 2015 ceasefire collapsed, leading to renewed Turkish airstrikes and drone operations against PKK positions in northern Iraq. The conflict has claimed over 7,000 lives in the past decade alone.

PKK’s Internal Debate on Disarmament

The PKK leadership has yet to issue an official response to Öcalan’s appeal. However, Murat Karayılan, a senior executive committee member of the PKK, recently addressed the issue. On February 6, in an interview with Sterk TV, a Kurdish channel affiliated with the PKK, Karayılan insisted that disarmament requires a formal congress to make a definitive decision. He acknowledged that while Öcalan has the authority to call for such a meeting, “laying down arms cannot happen through a mere video appeal.”

Karayılan also dismissed the idea that PKK fighters would simply abandon the cause at a leader’s directive. “We are a movement with tens of thousands of fighters. These individuals did not join for financial gain, so the matter cannot be resolved by cutting salaries and sending them home,” he stated.

As internal debates continue within the PKK, the broader question remains whether Öcalan’s unprecedented call will lead to a significant shift in the group’s approach or if the leadership will insist on maintaining armed resistance amid ongoing regional tensions.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.