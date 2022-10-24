New Israeli Attack Hits Syria’s Damascus

Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli aggression with missiles on some points in the vicinity of Damascus, according to SANA.

Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli aggression with missiles on some points in the vicinity of Damascus, downing most of them.

“At about 02:00 pm Monday, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression with missiles fired from the north of occupied Palestinian territories, targeting some positions in the vicinity of Damascus,” a military source told SANA.

“Our forces intercepted the missiles and brought most of them down,” the source noted, adding that the aggression resulted in the injury of one soldier and inflicting material damage.

COMMENT FROM THE OBSERVER

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) cited sources as saying that the explosions heard were an Israeli targeting of Iranian posts in the countryside of Damascus.

The explosions occurred days after the last Israeli attack on Oct. 21 on posts of Syrian government forces and Iranian-backed militias on the outskirts of the capital.

On Sunday, the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria revealed a YLC-6M radar of Air Defense and the runway of al-Dimas airport, west of Damascus, were destroyed in

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.