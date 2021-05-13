Al-Nayrab Military Airport Commander Dies

A senior officer at a military airport has died of unknown causes, according to Jesr Press.

Pro-regime Facebook news pages mourned a senior officer at the regime-controlled al-Nayrab military airport.

Al-Zahra news page reported that Brigadier-General Engineer Rajab Ali Habib had died, but did not mention the circumstances of the death.

Habib, who is from Homs province, was the commander of the regime-controlled al-Nayrab military airport in Aleppo countryside, said Al-Zahra.

Meanwhile, Syria Net reported that an officer of Assad’s forces was shot dead Tuesday night by unidentified gunmen in the northern Daraa countryside.

Local sources confirmed the death of Lieutenant Mohammed Yusuf Beshani, who is from rural Lattakia, after being shot by masked men near the town of Hajjah on the international Damascus-Amman road.

The sources explained that Beshani belongs to the 38th air defense brigade, which is stationed on al-Tall al-Saghir in the town of Hajjah, in the northern countryside of Daraa. The area is fully militarized because of its proximity to the city of Izra, where the largest garrisons of the military and security regime are stationed.

The sources stressed that Tal Mejah is the place where the sectarian Iranian militias are stationed, led by the Lebanese group Hezbollah, where they operate electronic spy networks and oversee the air defense base.

