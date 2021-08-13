Birthday and Ninth Anniversary of the Captivity of Austin Tice

Press Statement by the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken about Austin Tice, American journalist detained in Syria nine years ago.

PRESS STATEMENT

ANTONY J. BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE

AUGUST 11, 2021

Austin Tice, an American journalist, and Marine veteran, was abducted in Syria nine years ago this week. Detained at a checkpoint near Damascus, Austin had traveled to Syria to report on the civil war during his law school summer break. He turns 40 years old today, having spent almost a quarter of his life in captivity.

I am personally committed to bringing home all Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad. We believe that it is within Bashar al-Assad’s power to free Austin. We will continue to pursue all avenues to bring Austin home. Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens and the broader team are working diligently and around the clock to bring Austin back to his family.

Austin Tice must be allowed to return home to his loved ones who miss him dearly and to the country that awaits him eagerly.