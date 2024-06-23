Report Documents Arrest of 4,714 Refugees Returning to Syria Since Beginning of 2024

The Syrian Network for Human Rights documented at least 4,714 cases of arrests of refugees returning to Syria by the Syrian regime from the beginning of 2024 until June 2024.

According to a report by the network on the occasion of World Refugee Day, the Syrian regime is responsible for the arrest of 3,532 people, including 251 children and 214 women, who returned from countries of asylum or residence to Syria.

The report indicated that the Syrian regime released 2,149 of them, 1,383 remained in detention, and 969 turned into enforced disappearances.

The report indicated that 168 refugees forcibly returned from Lebanon, including six children and nine women, were arrested, most by Military Security in the Masnaa border area, from April 2023 to June 2024.

The report pointed out that 1,014 cases of arrests involved displaced people returning from areas of displacement to areas under Syrian regime control, including 22 children and 19 women. Of these, 253 were released, 761 remained in detention, and 549 were forcibly disappeared.

The report recorded the killing of 39 people under torture in Syrian regime prisons, including 31 who returned from countries of asylum and eight returning IDPs, six of whom were forcibly displaced towards northern Syria. At least 93 cases of sexual violence against returning refugees were documented during the same period.

In its report, the network documented the killing of at least 43 people, including one child, in prisons controlled by various forces in Syria, from January 2024 until this June: 22 at the hands of the Syrian regime, 13 at the hands of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), four by opposition factions, and four by the SDF, including one child.

According to the report, at least 828 people, including 44 children and 17 women, remain under arrest or enforced disappearance by dominant forces in Syria from January 2024 until June 2024. This includes 398 people at the hands of the Syrian regime, including five children and six women, 59 by HTS, 140 by all opposition factions, including one child and six women, and 231 by the SDF, including 38 children and five women.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.