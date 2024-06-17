Syrian Refugee Kills Five Syrians in Turkey, Commits Suicide

A Syrian man suffering from mental disorders took the lives of five Syrians in a horrifying incident on the eve of Eid al-Adha in the southern Turkish province of Gaziantep, before taking his own life as police closed in to apprehend him.

According to Turkish media reports, the assailant, known to have mental health issues, entered a men’s barbershop in the Sahinbey district of Gaziantep and fatally shot a young Syrian man for reasons yet unclear.

Following this initial attack, he proceeded to a nearby residence where he opened fire on the occupants, resulting in the deaths of four more Syrian youths and injuries to two others.

After the series of shootings, Turkish police pursued the perpetrator, who eventually turned the gun on himself, ending his life at another location.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident to ascertain the motives behind the crime, maintaining a tight security cordon and extensive measures at the crime scenes.

Local sources disclosed that the perpetrator, identified as Mustafa Haider, a forty-year-old residing near the barber’s shop, occasionally received food from the victims, who worked in the barbering profession.

