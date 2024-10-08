Humanitarian Crossing East of Aleppo Closed to Refugees Returning from Lebanon

The military police operating under the opposition Syrian National Army, allied with Turkey, announced the closure of a humanitarian crossing used by Syrian refugees fleeing Lebanon due to Israeli aggression. This crossing separates opposition-controlled areas from those controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the eastern countryside of Aleppo.

In a statement on Monday, the military police reported the closure of the Aoun al-Dadat crossing, which links areas controlled by the Syrian National Army near Jarablus with those held by the SDF near Manbij. They cited “the security situation in the region” and “immoral actions by members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) against our people” as the reasons for the closure.

Additionally, the Syrian Interim Government confirmed that its Minister of Interior is continuing meetings of the Committee for the Reception and Treatment of Returnees from neighboring countries to liberated areas. The government stated that Brigadier General Muhyiddin Harmoush convened the committee with members and representatives of humanitarian organizations to discuss the conditions of returnees, including their humanitarian, health, educational, and service needs.

A local source in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, who wished to remain anonymous for security reasons, told Al-Araby al-Jadeed that many individuals had registered to cross but were surprised by the closure despite having received transit approvals. The source argued that this closure benefits smugglers operating in both National Army and SDF-controlled areas. Families fleeing the conflict in Lebanon may now be forced to pay smugglers between $250 and $350 per person to enter areas controlled by the Syrian opposition.

The White Helmets reported last Thursday that 1,700 civilians, mostly women, children, and the elderly, had entered northwestern Syria through the Aoun al-Dadat crossing, highlighting the ongoing hardships faced by Syrian families who had previously sought refuge in Lebanon. Local sources also confirmed that 200 individuals crossed into opposition-controlled areas via smuggling routes last Saturday, primarily consisting of Syrians escaping the conflict in Lebanon.

Joint Russian-Turkish patrol east of Aleppo

On Monday, Russian and Turkish forces conducted a joint military patrol in the countryside of Ain al-Arab (Kobani), located in the eastern Aleppo governorate of northern Syria, near the Turkish border. Meanwhile, the SDF, alongside the U.S.-led international coalition, launched a security operation targeting ISIS cells in the southern countryside of Hassakeh governorate and the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor governorate.

The joint patrol included eight vehicles and a Russian helicopter, starting from the village of Ashmi and proceeding to the villages of Jabeh, Jaraqli, Bayadiya, and Qinya. After completing their route, the Russian armored vehicles returned to their base at Sarrin, while the Turkish vehicles headed back into Turkey.

Last Thursday, Russian forces conducted a solitary patrol that covered several villages west of al-Darbasiya in northern Hassakeh governorate, following discussions with Turkish forces at the Sherik border crossing.

Earlier, on August 22, Turkish and Russian forces also carried out a joint patrol involving eight military vehicles and 40 soldiers from both sides, along with Russian helicopters, in areas around al-Darbasiya and Abu Rasin.

Additionally, on Monday, the SDF, in collaboration with U.S.-led coalition forces, executed a raid and arrest campaign from the village of 47 to Tal Ahmar in southern Hassakeh, coinciding with operations in al-Sabha, Deir-ez-Zor, aimed at targeting ISIS cells amid rising security tensions.

The international coalition also sent a military cargo plane with weapons and equipment to the Kharab al-Jir base in northeastern Hassakeh and another plane to the al-Shadadi base in southern Hassakeh, coming from coalition bases in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

