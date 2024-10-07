Syria Today – Syria Applies to Join BRICS; Thousands Reach Northeast from Lebanon; Will Assad Fill the Void in Beirut?

This round of news highlights significant developments in Syria’s political and humanitarian landscape. Syria has officially applied for BRICS membership, signaling its ambition to strengthen its global alliances. Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon’s border have severely impacted civilian movements and aid delivery, drawing international concern and calls for an investigation. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is also strategically positioning himself to reassert influence in Lebanon amidst Hezbollah’s weakening presence. The conflict has triggered a massive migration, with nearly 18,000 individuals arriving in northeastern Syria from Lebanon. Humanitarian aid efforts continue to grow, with Iran and the UAE stepping in to support Lebanese refugees in Syria. These events underscore the region’s shifting dynamics and the interplay of international interests.

Syria applies for BRICS membership

Syria has officially submitted its application to join BRICS, according to the country’s ambassador to Russia, Bashar Jaafari. Speaking at the conference titled “North Caucasus: New Geostrategic Opportunities,” Jaafari confirmed Syria’s interest in becoming part of the bloc.

“We are very interested in joining BRICS. We have sent written requests to join the organization,” Jaafari told TASS during the event.

BRICS, originally founded in 2006, has undergone two major waves of expansion. South Africa joined the original group, which included Brazil, Russia, India and China, in 2011.

The most recent expansion came in August 2023, when six countries – Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE – were invited to join. While Argentina later declined, the remaining nations became full members on Jan. 1, 2024.

Syria’s interest in BRICS membership aligns with the group’s ongoing geopolitical goals.

Israeli Strikes Impede Fleeing Civilians, Aid: HRW

Israeli airstrikes on October 4, 2024, targeted the Masnaa border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, hindering civilians fleeing conflict and disrupting aid operations, according to Human Rights Watch.

Israel stated the attack aimed to stop Hezbollah from transferring weapons but may violate laws if the expected civilian harm outweighs military gains. Civilians continue to cross on foot despite damage to the Beirut-Damascus highway. UNHCR reported delays in aid delivery due to the strikes.

Human Rights Watch urged an international investigation into potential violations, highlighting that attacks causing disproportionate civilian harm are illegal under international law.

“An Israeli attack on a legitimate military target may still be unlawful if it can be expected to cause immediate civilian harm disproportionate to the anticipated military gain,” it said in a statement.

If Hezbollah used the crossing to transfer weapons, the Iran-backed group too “may be failing to take all feasible precautions to protect civilians under their control”, HRW added.

The Israeli military said it “struck an underground tunnel” crossing the border that “enables the transfer and storage of large quantities of weapons underground”.

The head of the United Nations refugee agency, Filippo Grandi, said Monday that the flow of people “has declined, but still hundreds of people are coming through, and they’re also coming through other border points”.

Filling the void: Syria’s al-Assad seeks to reprise a role in Lebanon

Ibrahim Hamidi wrote an article for Al-Arabiya, detailing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s efforts to regain influence in Lebanon. A recent meeting in Damascus, supported by key Arab states, focused on how Syria could reassert its role in Lebanon, which it had held from 1976 to 2005.

However, Hamidi said, Hezbollah’s dominance under Hassan Nasrallah poses a significant challenge to this ambition. With Nasrallah’s recent absence due to Israeli strikes, questions arise about whether this could weaken Iran’s influence in Lebanon, potentially creating an opening for Assad.

Israel’s current military operations in Lebanon aim to dismantle Hezbollah’s leadership and infrastructure, potentially altering the power dynamics in the region. Assad has taken a notably neutral stance during these developments, refraining from offering direct support to Hezbollah or Iran, despite their past assistance to his regime. This shift in approach has drawn subtle criticism from Hezbollah, as they remind Assad of their support during his time of need.

According to the article, the potential weakening of Hezbollah could lead to a reduction in Iran’s influence in Lebanon, creating a power vacuum that Assad might seek to fill. However, Syria’s current fragmented state presents challenges to Assad’s ambitions, unlike the cohesive power it once was.

To regain a foothold in the Arab political sphere, Assad may need to distance himself from Hezbollah and Iran, a move encouraged by several Arab states. This strategy could also present an opportunity for Assad to restore some of Syria’s lost regional influence.

17,948 people arrive in NE Syria region from Lebanon

The number of people arriving from Lebanon to the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria has reached 17,948, including 46 Lebanese nationals, as the influx of arrivals continues due to the military escalation in Lebanon.

According to an announcement today by the crisis cell responsible for affairs of those arriving from Lebanon, cited by ANHA, nearly 18,000 people, including Syrians and Lebanese nationals, have reached NE Syria so far.

The crisis cell reported that among the arrivals are 6,277 men, 5,678 women, and 5,936 children, including 46 Lebanese nationals and 11 bodies.

The arrivals either head to their homes or to relatives in NE Syria. For those without a place to go, the Autonomous Administration has designated shelters.

The representative office of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria in Lebanon, along with the Nowruz Cultural and Social Association, continuously facilitates the return of Syrians wishing to return from Lebanon to the region.

The Autonomous Administration’s representative office in Lebanon has taken on the responsibility of repatriating Syrians who wish to return. A committee was formed on September 24 to follow up on the affairs of Syrian refugees.

The military escalation between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah has driven tens of thousands of Syrians, who were working in Lebanon or headed there at the onset of the Syrian crisis, to return to their homeland, as the escalation has resulted in the deaths of dozens of Syrians.

UAE pledges $30 million in aid for Lebanese civilians fleeing to Syria

The United Arab Emirates announced Monday that it will provide $30 million in humanitarian aid to support Lebanese civilians who have fled to Syria due to escalating Israeli attacks, Anadolu News agency reported.

President Mohammed bin Zayed ordered the emergency aid, which is intended for Lebanese civilians who sought refuge in Syria, according to the UAE’s official news agency WAM.

The $30 million allocation is part of a broader $100 million relief package from the UAE for Lebanon, according to the report.

In addition, President bin Zayed authorized six additional flights to transport aid directly to Lebanon.

Clashes between the Israeli military and Hezbollah have continued along the Lebanese-Israeli border since Oct. 8, 2023. While Hezbollah has targeted northern Israeli military positions with missiles and drones, Israel has responded with heavy airstrikes on southern Lebanon and Beirut’s Dahiyeh region.

Amid the intensifying violence, a wave of migration has seen tens of thousands fleeing from southern Lebanon to Beirut and northern areas, with many reportedly crossing into Syria.

Iran Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Lebanese Refugees in Syria Amid Israeli Hostilities

An Iranian plane landed at Lattakia International Airport on October 7, 2024, delivering humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens seeking refuge in Syria amid Israeli hostilities.

According to official state media, the shipment includes 5,000 food baskets, along with 2,000 carpets, 3,000 blankets, and 500 tents, aimed at supporting Lebanese families displaced by the conflict.