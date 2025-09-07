European Court of Human Rights Extends Halt on Syrian Deportation from Austria

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has extended its interim measure blocking the deportation of a Syrian man from Austria until at least September 25, pending further information. Austrian authorities have already submitted a formal response, but the court says more clarifications are required before a final ruling.

Background of the Case

The extension follows the court’s earlier intervention in August, when it imposed a temporary halt under an urgent “interim measure.” That step was influenced by a recent case in which another Syrian deportee disappeared upon arrival in Syria. In that instance, the man — later convicted of terrorist affiliations — was eventually deported despite UN objections, prompting criticism of Austria’s policies.

In the current case, Die Presse reports, the individual is a Syrian refugee convicted in Austria of multiple crimes, including theft, burglary, and concealing official documents. He has also repeatedly evaded Austrian authorities. His parents and siblings live in Syria, but he insists he fled in 2022 to escape the war and threats to his life.

Austria’s Position

Austria’s Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum maintains that the man could “safely travel” back to his home area, citing assurances from Syrian authorities that returnees would be monitored and protected. Officials argue that his region is not experiencing armed conflict, security incidents are relatively limited, and many Syrians have already returned.

The Interior Ministry stressed that the ECHR’s halt is part of normal procedure, noting the court often issues interim measures based only on the applicant’s claims. It said Austria remains committed to deportations while monitoring conditions in Syria, in line with the European Convention on Human Rights.

Human Rights Concerns

The deportation issue has raised alarm among rights groups. Austria recently carried out its first forced return of a Syrian in nearly 15 years — a man convicted of financing ISIS — despite objections from the European Court of Justice and NGOs, which denounced the move as a breach of international protection standards.

The UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances has pressed Vienna to seek official confirmation from Damascus about deportees’ fate, including their location, detention conditions, and guarantees of safety. Austria has so far resisted such requests, fueling concerns about accountability.

Legal and Humanitarian Questions

The man’s lawyer, Roxandra Steico, warned that his case illustrates the core problem: “No one can say what will happen after deportation to Syria because the situation there is not safe or stable, and it is still changing.” She added that neither his family nor his defense team has managed to reach him since proceedings began.

As the September 25 deadline approaches, the ECHR must decide whether Austria’s assurances meet the threshold of safety under European human rights law — or whether deportations to Syria remain fundamentally incompatible with Europe’s protection obligations.

