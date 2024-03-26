Syrian President al-Assad Invited to Arab League Summit by Bahrain’s King

This invitation marks a noteworthy moment in the ongoing efforts to restore Syria's relations with its Arab nation.

President Bashar al-Assad of Syria has received a formal invitation from King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain to attend the 33rd regular session of the Arab League Summit. This significant event is scheduled to take place on May 16 in Manama, the capital of Bahrain.

The official invitation was delivered to President al-Assad by Waheed Mubarak Sayyar, the Bahraini Ambassador to Damascus, signifying a gesture of diplomatic outreach ahead of the upcoming summit.

This invitation marks a noteworthy moment in the ongoing efforts to restore Syria’s relations with its Arab nation. The Arab League Summit provides a pivotal platform for addressing pressing regional issues, fostering cooperation, and promoting unity among member states. Syria’s participation in the summit underscores a gradual shift towards reconciliation and potential reintegration into the Arab diplomatic fold, reflecting broader regional dynamics and the pursuit of stability in the Middle East.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.