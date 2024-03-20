Second Meeting of Arab Liaison Committee May be Held in May

Sources lauded Mekdad's visit to Riyadh as highly fruitful, according to al-Watan.

Arab diplomatic sources disclosed to Al-Watan that significant diplomatic efforts have been underway recently in preparation for the second meeting of the Arab Liaison Committee. This meeting, hosted in the Egyptian capital Cairo in August of the preceding year, faced delays due to various factors, including the war in Gaza. However, a positive turn of events, particularly marked by the successful visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal Mekdad to Riyadh, has reinvigorated these efforts. During his visit, Mekdad affirmed Syria’s readiness to participate in the upcoming meeting, with strong Saudi support, thus propelling the scheduling of the committee’s next session.

The sources lauded Mekdad’s visit to Riyadh as highly fruitful, where discussions encompassed a spectrum of topics pertinent to joint Arab endeavours. Syria reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to bolster Arab cooperation in confronting regional challenges.

It has been revealed that the second meeting of the Arab Liaison Committee is slated for May 8th, with expectations leaning towards the attendance of foreign ministers from all involved countries. Anticipation is high for positive outcomes from this gathering, seen as a significant stride toward normalizing Syrian-Arab relations.

Deputy Prime Minister and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein, during his encounter with Mekdad on March 5th on the sidelines of the League of Arab States’ ministerial-level session, underscored the urgency of convening the liaison committee and expressed Iraq’s readiness to host such a meeting.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, the official spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighted in a post on his official X platform account after a meeting between Mekdad and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on March 6th, that discussions centred on resolving the Syrian crisis and monitoring the efforts of the Arab Ministerial Liaison Committee on Syria.

The Arab Liaison Committee comprises the foreign ministers of Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, and Egypt, alongside the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States. Its formation was announced on May 7, 2023, following the decision to readmit Syria to the Arab League. This decision emphasized the establishment of the committee to oversee the implementation of various agreements concerning Syria, with a focus on gradual crisis resolution in accordance with Security Council Resolution No. 2254 and the principles of direct dialogue with the Syrian government. Additionally, it called for Syria’s renewed participation in the League of Arab States’ activities.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.