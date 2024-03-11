Mekdad Accuses Western Leaders of Complicity in Netanyahu’s Alleged War Crimes

Mekdad criticized European Union leaders and strategists for their failure to uphold their vision of a rules-based international order.

Syria’s Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Fayssal Mekdad, has condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for committing what he describes as genocide in the Gaza Strip. Mekdad alleges that Netanyahu’s actions resulted in the deaths of over 12,000 children and 8,000 women, with a total victim count reaching 31,000.

In a statement on the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry’s X account, Mekdad criticized European Union leaders and strategists for their failure to uphold their vision of a rules-based international order. He accused Netanyahu of violating numerous international norms and laws, including those related to human rights, disarmament, and peace.

Furthermore, Mekdad highlighted the danger in the support Netanyahu has garnered from various European Union country leaders, their parliaments, and notably, unwavering backing from Washington. According to Mekdad, this defense of Netanyahu by EU leaders exposes them as being heavily influenced by Zionism and as adversaries to the rights and aspirations of peoples globally.

