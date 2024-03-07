Interim Prime Minister Discusses Preparations for Brussels Conference with EU Delegation

Discussions encompassed the political process, strategies for achieving a political solution and the implementation of UN Resolution 2254.

The President of the Syrian Interim Government, Abdulrahman Mustafa, convened with a delegation from the European Union, comprising Alessio Capelalny, the Head of the Middle East and North Africa Division of the European External Action Service, and Dan Stonescu, the Head of the EU Delegation to Syria.

In a statement issued by the interim government, discussions encompassed the political process, strategies for achieving a political resolution, the implementation of UN Resolution 2254, preparations for the eighth Brussels conference aimed at bolstering support for the Syrian populace, and the imperative of local community resilience alongside the fortification of governmental institutions in liberated zones.

Mustafa emphasized the readiness of the interim government and its institutions to activate service and civil partnerships, fostering programs and collaborations that reinforce governance and uphold human rights.

The human rights issue and the organization of the national army

The statement highlighted discussions revolving around “the human rights dossier, the interim government’s initiatives in organizing the national army, and adherence to the principles of international humanitarian law and human rights law.”

The head of the interim government underscored “the firm dedication of the interim government to collaborate with international entities and the international commission of inquiry,” emphasizing “the significance of sustaining peaceful demonstrations against the Syrian regime across all regions, with governmental backing for the grassroots movement in Suweida.”

Corporate Governance and Investment Conference Outcomes

The statement highlighted that the head of the interim government briefed the European delegation on “the government’s initiatives in institution governance and its endeavours to bolster women’s empowerment and child protection, ensuring access to primary and tertiary education for youth, backing students, establishing training and rehabilitation centers, and facilitating employment opportunities for graduates.”

Furthermore, the Prime Minister apprised the European delegation of “the outcomes of the inaugural investment conference held in the city of Rai, its commendable success, and the anticipated role in generating fresh employment prospects and fostering a sustainable economic revival within the region.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.