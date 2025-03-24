Israel Denies Seeking Conflict with Turkey Amid Rising Tensions Over Syria

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar stated on Monday that Israel has no interest in clashing with Turkey, either in Syria or elsewhere. Speaking at a press conference in West Jerusalem with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Sa’ar’s remarks followed Israeli media reports about heightened concern in Tel Aviv over Turkey’s growing influence in Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

Sources have noted Israeli security consultations regarding Syria’s shifting landscape, particularly the possible transfer of areas near Palmyra to Turkish control in exchange for economic and military support for Damascus. These developments have alarmed Israeli officials, who fear increased Turkish involvement could threaten Israeli security.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly held multiple security meetings on the issue and is portrayed by local media as preparing for a potential unavoidable conflict with Turkey. A recent report by an Israeli governmental committee warned that a Turkish–Syrian alliance could pose a greater threat than Iran, urging Israel to prepare for the possibility of war.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes continue in central Syria. Recent attacks targeted military airports in Palmyra and Tiyas (T4), intensifying regional tensions. Arab states have condemned the strikes, accusing Israel of exploiting Syria’s post-Assad vulnerability to destabilize the region further.

In response, Turkish analyst Ragip Soylu argued that Ankara has no intention of confronting Israel militarily. Writing for Middle East Eye, he emphasized that Turkey seeks regional stability, not conflict, and is cooperating with Syria’s new leadership to maintain unity and prevent the establishment of a Kurdish state in the north.

Soylu added that while Turkey tolerates some Israeli strikes on former regime positions, it has warned against expanded attacks and is seeking limited, coordinated military deployment in Syria to reassure all sides. Turkey’s ultimate goal, he noted, is a stable and unified Syria that serves regional peace, not Turkish dominance.

Meanwhile, Israeli air presence has intensified in southern Syria, particularly over Daraa, though no confirmed strikes occurred on March 24. This follows deadly Israeli raids earlier in the month that killed three and wounded 19, escalating fears of prolonged instability in the region.

