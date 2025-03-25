Kurdish Factions Reach U.S.- and France-Backed Agreement in Northeast Syria

In a significant political development, the Kurdish National Council (ENKS) and the Democratic Union Party (PYD) have reached a formal agreement to unify Kurdish positions in northeast Syria. The accord was brokered with American and French support and overseen by prominent Kurdish figures, including Masoud Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and Mazloum Abdi, commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Suleiman Oso, a member of the presidential body of the Kurdish National Council in Syria, confirmed the agreement to Enab Baladi, stating that both parties—each representing their broader affiliated factions—have reached a shared vision for resolving the Kurdish issue in Syria.

Oso noted that the deal was reached in the presence of U.S. officials and SDF commander Mazloum Abdi, and said the Kurdish National Council would soon release the full details of the agreement.

Regional and International Engagement

According to Oso, the initiative came directly from Masoud Barzani and was carried out in close coordination with Abdi. French and American efforts, he added, aim to promote unity among all Syrians, including the Kurdish population, as part of a broader stabilisation strategy in the region.

The Democratic Union Party had recently announced that a new conference for Kurdish dialogue in northeastern Syria would be convened soon, following meetings held with the Kurdish National Council in the presence of Abdi.

Mazloum Abdi had previously written on his social media platform X that he had met with both the PYD and ENKS, describing their positions as “encouraging.” He noted that both sides had agreed to work toward a joint roadmap and to unify Kurdish ranks at this critical stage.

A Hope for Kurdish Unity

Last week, ENKS spokesperson Faisal Youssef also confirmed that a meeting took place between the two parties with Abdi present, though he declined to provide further details at the time.

Masoud Barzani has repeatedly expressed his support for intra-Kurdish reconciliation in Syria. In a message delivered on the occasion of Newroz on 20 March, he voiced hope for “an end to the suffering of the Kurdish people” in Syria and stressed the importance of unity among Kurdish factions. Barzani also reiterated his support for the peace process in Turkey, calling it “the only correct and viable path for resolving outstanding issues.”

The newly reached agreement marks a potentially transformative moment for Syria’s Kurdish population, which has long struggled with political fragmentation. It remains to be seen whether this unity will translate into a cohesive political front capable of advancing Kurdish rights and contributing to a broader Syrian resolution.

