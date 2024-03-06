Syrian Foreign Minister Mekdad Engages in the 161st Arab League Council Session in Cairo

The dialogue centred on overcoming challenges that Syrian entrepreneurs face abroad.

The 161st session of the Arab League’s Council commenced on Wednesday in Cairo, marked by the participation of Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faisal Mekdad. This key diplomatic gathering at the ministerial level aims to address various regional issues and strengthen Arab solidarity.

On the sidelines of the session, Minister Mekdad met with Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib, underscoring the collaborative ties between Syria and Lebanon amidst the complex geopolitical landscape of the Middle East.

In a significant outreach effort, Minister Mekdad also convened with the Syrian community in Egypt, including key industrialists and businessmen. The meeting, held at the Syrian Chancery in Cairo, aimed to discuss mechanisms to facilitate Syrian investors’ involvement in the reconstruction of their homeland.

The dialogue centred on overcoming challenges that Syrian entrepreneurs face abroad and aligning their ventures with the Syrian government’s reconstruction plans. Minister Mekdad expressed the government’s commitment to providing optimal consular services to Syrians worldwide, reflecting Syria’s eagerness to engage its diaspora in national rebuilding efforts.

Representatives of the Syrian community presented their views and suggestions, contributing to a productive exchange aimed at mobilizing resources for Syria’s redevelopment. This initiative is part of Syria’s broader strategy to tap into the potential of its global diaspora for the country’s recovery and growth.

The 161st Arab League Council session serves as a vital forum for Arab nations to collaborate on mutual concerns. Through his participation and engagements, Minister Mekdad reaffirms Syria’s dedication to regional cooperation and the pivotal role of the Syrian diaspora in the nation’s path toward reconstruction and prosperity.

