Civil Defence Urges Caretaker Government to Protect Mass Graves and Evidence

The Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, has called on the caretaker government to take immediate measures to prevent tampering with mass graves and to ensure the closure of prisons. These steps, the group emphasized, are critical for preserving evidence necessary to hold perpetrators accountable.

Raed al-Saleh, Director of the Civil Defense, expressed concern on the platform X, stating: “What is happening in former detention centers, prisons, and mass graves by certain parties, individuals, or media institutions is irresponsible and unprofessional.”

Al-Saleh condemned these actions, suggesting they may exploit the pain of detainees’ families for personal or media gain. “Such actions inflict severe psychological harm on victims’ families and undermine the legal and humanitarian efforts to address the issue of the missing and detainees,” he added. Al-Saleh also warned of the possibility that the destruction of evidence could be part of a deliberate, systematic effort.

On Tuesday, December 17, Moaz Mustafa, head of the Syrian Emergency Organization, revealed the discovery of a mass grave in the Qatifa area of rural Damascus. The grave reportedly contains the remains of at least 100,000 individuals believed to have been killed by the former Syrian regime.

The Civil Defense continues to advocate for urgent action to protect evidence and prevent further harm to victims’ families while seeking justice for those affected by the atrocities.

