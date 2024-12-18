France Envoy Meets Syrian Civil Society Activists in Damascus

The French special envoy to Syria, Jean-François Guillaume, met on Tuesday with Syrian activists, civil society organizations from both inside and outside Syria, and local actors in Damascus. The meeting took place at the “Study Zone” center in the Bab Sharqi area and was organized by the “l’Œuvre d’Orient” (Levant Action) Foundation, which finances the center. This event follows the fall of the Assad regime and the reopening of the French Embassy in Damascus after nearly 12 years of closure.

Building a New Syria

The meeting, attended by Syria TV, featured discussions between activists and civil society organizations on plans to build a new Syria. A dialogue session with Guillaume addressed questions about France’s role in the transitional phase.

Guillaume reaffirmed France’s commitment to supporting local and human rights organizations, emphasizing a collaborative approach rooted in friendship rather than control or donor influence. He expressed his happiness at meeting Syrians in the heart of Damascus and reiterated France’s consistent support for the Syrian revolution over the years. In a lighthearted remark, he reassured the audience of France’s continued support while avoiding terms like “forever,” a subtle critique of the former regime’s self-proclaimed eternal rule.

He urged Syrians to pursue justice for the crimes committed by the former regime, ensuring accountability for its atrocities. When asked about the Aqaba meeting in Jordan, Guillaume explained that its primary objective was to explore ways to support Syrians during the transitional phase and understand their aspirations. He highlighted the importance of preserving diversity and pluralism in Syrian society while navigating the long path toward democracy.

Regarding Syrian refugees in France, Guillaume stressed that Syrians residing there would retain their refugee status even if they chose to visit their homeland.

Diverse Voices, Unified Hopes

The meeting brought together Syrians from various religious, sectarian, national, and tribal backgrounds, reflecting the rich diversity of Syrian society. Attendees shared their hopes, opinions, and plans under the theme “To Start with Myself,” encouraging individual efforts to get over reliance on international bodies or governments.

Sana Ali Mustafa, an activist whose father has been forcibly disappeared for 12 years, emphasized the importance of preserving evidence of the regime’s crimes. She called for the establishment of an archive to document these atrocities, which could aid in locating detainees or securing justice. Mustafa, who arrived in Syria from the United States five days ago, recounted her ongoing and tireless search for her father in the security branches’ prisons.

Attendees expressed frustration with the new government for failing to protect or preserve crucial evidence, which has been subjected to tampering, destruction, and theft.

Radwan al-Atrash from Idlib advocated for civil peace to end decades of bloodshed, while journalist Lara Aizouki from Tartous underscored the vital role of media in ensuring freedom of expression and accountability.

Human Rights and the Plight of Displaced Syrians

Representatives from the human rights organization “Without Restrictions” lamented the neglect of detainee issues and the destruction of critical evidence. They called for improved health care and psychosocial support for recently released detainees.

The discussion also addressed the dire conditions in northern Syria’s displacement camps. Attendees highlighted the urgent need to improve living standards and restore dignity to those living in tents, ensuring a decent quality of life for all Syrians.



