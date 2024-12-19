UN Syria Envoy Encourages Negotiation Commission to Dialogue with Caretaker Government

According to local sources, UN Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen has expressed support for the Syrian Negotiation Commission, urging it to engage in dialogue with the caretaker government.

During a meeting with the Commission in Damascus, Pedersen reiterated his readiness to activate Security Council resolutions related to the Syrian crisis, emphasizing the importance of dialogue among various Syrian parties. Sources reported that the Negotiation Commission expressed willingness to communicate with all stakeholders, including Ahmed al-Sharaa, in an effort to implement Resolution 2254 under the current circumstances.

Pedersen noted during the meeting that there appears to be a convergence of ideas among the parties. However, he stressed the need to intensify efforts towards inclusive dialogue and highlighted the importance of direct discussions with Sharaa, without intermediaries, to make tangible progress.

While Pedersen acknowledged the challenges in fulfilling the ambitions tied to implementing Resolution 2254, he reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the political process to the best of his ability.

