Syrian Regime Moves to Suppress Peaceful Protests in Suweida by Force

On February 28th, protests escalated following the tragic death of a demonstrator during a forcible dispersal by Syrian regime security forces, Shaam Network reported

Suweida governorate entered a tumultuous phase on Wednesday, February 28th, as protests escalated following the tragic death of a demonstrator during a forcible dispersal by Syrian regime security forces at al-Karama Square in Suweida’s center.

This incident marks a significant shift since the inception of popular protests in Suweida on August 19, 2023, where the Syrian regime had initially shown considerable restraint towards demonstrators, predominantly comprising members of the Druze community.

The regime’s heightened crackdown on protesters in Suweida coincides with renewed Russian involvement in southern Syria, prompted by a decrease in activity due to the conflict with Ukraine, as reported by Syria TV.

Confidntial sources indicate that Russia, particularly since the onset of conflict in Gaza, has been actively seeking to reestablish its mediation role in southern Syria. This effort has included deploying observation points in Quneitra’s countryside near the Golan Heights, conducting air patrols, and planning ground patrols in coordination with Israel.

Moscow has assured Tel Aviv of its commitment to keep Iran-backed militias away from the Israeli border and has signaled willingness to tolerate limited Israeli military actions within Syrian territory for security reasons.

Russia’s broader aim is to facilitate renewed coordination between Israel and Syria while preventing escalations amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Future efforts may involve facilitating discussions between Syrian and Israeli officers to address Tel Aviv’s concerns.

Both the Syrian regime and Russia believe that Israel holds sway over events in Suweida due to its influential ties with religious figures, such as Sheikh Muwaffaq Tarif, who have significant influence in the Druze community.

In addition to Russian involvement, the Syrian regime has sought support from Jordan to quell the protests in Suweida. Major General Hossam Luqa, head of General Intelligence, has reportedly visited Jordan multiple times to request mediation, offering concessions related to combating drug and arms trafficking in exchange.

During these meetings, discussions have included proposals for opening a crossing between Suweida and Jordan to facilitate humanitarian aid and trade, potentially improving the governorate’s economic situation.

The Syrian regime’s recent actions in Suweida indicate a testing of neighboring countries’ tolerance for increased repression amidst renewed diplomatic channels opened during the Gaza conflict and subsequent mediation efforts between Syria, Israel, and the UAE, exploiting Jordan’s interest in controlling cross-border smuggling.

The violent dispersal of protesters, resulting in the death of Jawad al-Baroudi, has galvanized the resolve of Suweida’s peaceful demonstrators, as affirmed by the spiritual leader of the Druze community during Baroudi’s funeral, vowing to continue their nonviolent struggle despite the regime’s intentions to escalate the situation through force.