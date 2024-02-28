Explosive Device Claims life of Brigadier General in pro-Assad Forces in Quneitra

This incident marks the third attack of its nature in the region within the past 24 hours, according to al-Modon

A Brigadier General within the Syrian regime forces lost his life, while another lieutenant sustained injuries on Tuesday due to the detonation of an explosive device within the vehicle they were traveling in the outskirts of Quneitra. This incident marks the third attack of its nature in the region within the past 24 hours.

Ahrar Horan Gathering reported that Brigadier General Ramadan Mohammed Dawa, commanding the 271st Battalion of the 112th Brigade, succumbed to the attack.

According to the Gathering, Dawa hailed from the village of al-Osaiba in Baniyas city, located in Tartous governorate.

Additionally, a lieutenant was critically wounded in the mine explosion, occurring as their vehicle was targeted by an explosive device along the Nasiriyah – Ghadeer al-Bustan road in the southern outskirts of Quneitra.

Targeting Military Security in Daraa

On Monday, a series of coordinated attacks resulted in casualties among members of the Military Security Branch of the Syrian regime in the southern governorate of Daraa.

According to the Ahrar Horan Gathering, casualties occurred when a Hilux belonging to the Military Security was struck by an explosive device on the road connecting the city of Nawa to the village of Dali in the western countryside of Daraa.

Subsequently, a second Military Security vehicle, dispatched to assist the wounded, fell victim to another explosiv device attack near the initial blast site, resulting in additional fatalities.

In a separate incident days prior, Major Amer Badour, stationed at the regime’s Saraya checkpoint on the road between Jassem city and al-Faqi’, was fatally shot near the village of Faqi’, north of Daraa. Badour, a native of Masyaf, lost his life in the line of duty.

Simultaneously with Badour’s assassination, unidentified assailants targeted a Military Security Branch vehicle near the automated oven (bakery) in Nawa’s center, though no injuries were reported.

Sources indicate the presence of three Military Security-affiliated groups in Nawa, each under the leadership of Samer Abu al-Sel “Abu Hajar,” Walid Abdul Karim al-Natour “Abu Swar,” and Firas al-Zein, all enjoying unwavering support from the Military Security apparatus.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.