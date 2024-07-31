Regime Conduct Hundreds of Nominations in Interior Ministry

The Interior Ministry of the Assad regime issued a schedule of movements for officers of the Internal Security Forces, and several pro-regime pages published updates indicating new transfers and appointments. Among the most prominent officers are Brigadier General Yasser Halawa, appointed head of the Audit and Fine Branch at the Ministry of Interior, and Lieutenant Colonel Khalaf al-Daher, appointed as the director of the Babila district in Damascus countryside.

Major Wassim al-Homsi was transferred from the administration of Debsi Afnan district in Raqqa countryside to the administration of Arbin in Damascus countryside. Colonel Mohsen Rabie was assigned as head of the Criminal Investigation Department in Tartous governorate, and Brigadier General Ahmed al-Mohamed as head of the Hamdaniya police station in Aleppo.

The schedule of movements also included Major Jaafar Khadra, Chief of Staff of the Order Battalion in Hama, and the assignment of Brigadier General Bassam Saud as Assistant to the Tartous Police Commander. Brigadier General Saoud was previously the head of the Lattakia Traffic Branch.

The table stipulated the appointment of Brigadier General Walid al-Ajili as head of the traffic branch in Lattakia, Colonel Farida Askar, Colonel Badr Khader Zeitoun as director of the Safita area, and Colonel Ali Mohamed as head of the Criminal Investigation Department in the Criminal Security Branch in Hama.

In July 2023, the Assad regime issued decisions to transfer and appoint a number of officers within a transfer schedule, which included many officers from Assad’s internal ranks and the Political Security Division of the regime’s intelligence.

It was decided to transfer Brigadier General Ahmed Mohamed from the Human Resources Department to the Communication and Executive Support Department, as well as Brigadier General Samer al-Mahmoud from the Human Resources Department. Brigadier General Suleiman al-Agha was transferred from the Research Branch to the Officers Affairs Branch of the Human Resources Department.

Assad’s internal movement schedule included Brigadier General Muwaffaq Tarif Qasrini, commander of the Nabk police, Brigadier General Ali Mohamed Alia, and Brigadier General Watheq Kanjo, head of the Political Security Branch in Hassakeh. Colonel Bashir al-Hamdan was appointed instead, and Brigadier General Mohamed Talja was appointed as assistant police commander of Homs governorate.

An official source in Assad’s interior revealed the issuance of a special transfer schedule for officers of the regime’s internal security forces. Brigadier General Ahmed Farhan was appointed as commander of the Homs governorate police on a commission, after serving as assistant police commander. The regime’s interior also announced a recent recruitment of volunteers, which is repeated periodically.

Pro-regime pages revealed changes and movements approved by the regime’s president, Bashar al-Assad, which included several high-ranking officers known for their participation in military operations and crimes against the Syrian people.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.