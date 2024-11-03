Fires Reach Qardaha: Fire Engulfs Large Areas in Lattakia Countryside

One person was killed and seven others were injured due to fires that erupted in large areas around Qardaha, located in the Lattakia countryside in western Syria.

Hawazen Makhlouf, the Director of Health in Lattakia, reported that the injuries occurred when an unknown object exploded while efforts to extinguish the fire were underway in the village of al-Bitar.

Ammar Salman, head of the al-Safraqia municipality council, stated that the fire in al-Bitar has been extinguished, and cooling operations are now in progress as residents return to their homes.

According to the state news agency SANA, fires also broke out in several areas of the Lattakia countryside, including a blaze in the village of Shir Faq in Haffa and two fires in the village of Baqilon and Jabal al-Areen.

Losses

Iyad Ibrahim, the director of the electricity company in Lattakia, reported that the recent fires caused significant damage to the low and medium-voltage lines and electricity networks in the al-Basit area. He noted that the company’s teams are prepared to restore normal operations as soon as firefighting efforts are completed. Additionally, he mentioned that the power supply in Badrousiya has been disconnected since Saturday to ensure public safety and facilitate water access for fire trucks.

Hawazen Makhlouf indicated that twelve individuals were treated at al-Basel Hospital in Qardaha for injuries related to the fire in Jabal al-Areen, with three of them transferred to the National Hospital in Lattakia. This morning, two cases of suffocation from the fire in the village of Shir Faq were also reported at al-Haffa National Hospital.

Several houses were damaged by fires in the Badrousiya area of the Kasb countryside in Lattakia. Bassem Doba, the Director of Agriculture in Lattakia, stated that the extent of the damage will be assessed once the fires are fully extinguished.

Recurring Fires

Wildfires occur annually in various Syrian governorates, particularly in Lattakia, Homs, and Tartous, where large areas of agricultural land and natural forests are devastated. These fires result in substantial material losses, including the destruction of property and homes, and often lead to tragic human casualties.

Despite the recurring nature of these disasters, the Syrian regime struggles to manage and extinguish them effectively, as the firefighting sector suffers from neglect and a lack of essential resources. The absence of government support and investment further delays response times, allowing fires to spread and become harder to control.

Moreover, the aging and deteriorating equipment used for firefighting reflects the insufficient attention given to upgrading and enhancing their efficiency.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.