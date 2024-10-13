Brigadier General in Syrian pro-Assad Forces Killed in Deir-ez-Zor Countryside

Pages loyal to the Syrian regime circulated news on social media regarding the killing of a brigadier general from the “Fifth Corps – Storming” of the regime forces in the countryside of Deir-ez-Zor.

Sources mourned “Major General Sharaf” Haitham Ali al-Ali, commander of the Fifth Brigade, stating he was killed “while performing his sacred duty” in the area. They noted that the deceased officer hailed from the village of Al-Hassana in the town of Karto in Tartous governorate but did not provide details about the circumstances of his death or the party responsible for it.

The Syrian Badia region frequently experiences attacks targeting regime forces and their allied militias, often with no claims of responsibility. However, it is likely that ISIS cells are behind many of these operations.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.