Strong Earthquake Strikes East of Hama, Thousands of Syrian Families Flee to the Streets

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale shook the region east of Hama, central Syria, late Monday night, prompting thousands of families across several Syrian provinces to flee their homes and take to the streets in fear.

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center reported that the earthquake occurred at 11:56 pm, with its epicentre located 7 kilometres west of Salamiyah in Hama province, at a depth of 9 kilometres. The tremor was felt across multiple regions in Syria, including Idlib, Latakia, Homs, Tartous, Jableh, and Hama.

The earthquake is believed to be connected to the ongoing activity along the Dead Sea fault system, which runs through the western part of the country.

The quake triggered widespread panic, particularly in Idlib, a region under opposition control, as well as in areas controlled by the Syrian regime. Thousands of residents poured into the streets, fearing aftershocks and further damage.

In response to the quake, the Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, mobilized its search and rescue teams, deploying them across affected areas to assess the situation and respond to any emergencies. So far, the organization has not received any reports of significant damage or casualties.

However, local media reported some minor damage in the city of Salamiyah, including cracked facades on commercial buildings and damaged balconies on residential properties. Raed Ahmed, director of the National Earthquake Center, stated that the earthquake was shallow, which intensified the sensation of the tremor. He also warned that this quake could be a precursor to a stronger seismic event in the medium term.

As residents remain on high alert, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, emphasizing the need for preparedness in the event of further seismic activity.