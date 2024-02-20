No Plans for MBS to Visit Damascus

Al-Watan newspaper, known for its alignment with the Syrian regime, refuted claims on Tuesday regarding official plans for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's prospective visit to Damascus.

The newspaper cited an insider source stating that there are no official arrangements for a potential visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Syria.

Contrarily, Rai al-Youm, led by Palestinian journalist and supporter of the Syrian regime, Abdul Bari Atwan, reported, based on undisclosed sources, that the Saudi crown prince intends to visit Damascus in the near future, aiming to convene a summit with President Bashar al-Assad.

The report suggested that the timing of the visit may coincide with the conclusion of the Israeli war in Gaza or following the implementation of a ceasefire between Hamas and Tel Aviv.

It speculated that the anticipated visit of the Saudi crown prince to Damascus could mark a significant milestone in bilateral relations between the two nations. Additionally, it could potentially influence the Syrian regime’s efforts to restore its Arab relations and address the ongoing economic challenges in Syria.

