U.S. Envoy: Normalization Between Israel, Syria, and Lebanon Now a Real Possibility

The prospect of diplomatic normalisation between Israel and both Syria and Lebanon has become a tangible possibility, according to Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for the Middle East. Simultaneously, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce affirmed that the U.S. continues to monitor the conduct of Syria’s new interim administration, noting that there are no plans to further ease sanctions on the country at this stage.

A Shift in the Region

In an interview with journalist Tucker Carlson, Witkoff noted that “Sharaa is no longer the same man he used to be,” referring to Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa. He elaborated, “People change. Who you are at 55 is vastly different from who you were at 35. I personally know I am not the same person I was thirty years ago.”

Witkoff suggested that Sharaa may have evolved significantly since taking power, adding, “They’ve expelled Iran from Syria.” He also emphasised that Lebanon could feasibly normalise relations with Israel by signing a peace treaty, a scenario he believes applies equally to Syria. In his view, Israeli normalisation with Lebanon and Syria could form part of a broader process aimed at establishing lasting peace in the region.

Moreover, Witkoff proposed that such developments could pave the way for a strategic alliance among Gulf nations, aimed at promoting collective stability across the Middle East.

Just days earlier, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert had called on the government of Benjamin Netanyahu to initiate dialogue with the new Syrian leadership and recognise its legitimacy. Olmert suggested that reaching mutual understandings could trigger a significant shift in Israeli-Syrian relations, asserting that “our ultimate goal must be peace.” He further noted that progress with Syria could also lay the groundwork for peace talks between Israel and Lebanon.

U.S. Sanctions Remain in Place

On the issue of sanctions, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce reiterated that the Trump administration continues to observe the actions of Syria’s interim authorities across various fronts as it assesses its future policy. Speaking at a press briefing, Bruce called for the formation of a broadly representative, civilian-led government in Syria—one capable of ensuring effective national institutions that are both responsive and inclusive.

When asked whether Washington was considering lifting sanctions, Bruce was unequivocal: “The sanctions regime remains unchanged, and there are currently no plans to alter it. Existing measures are still fully in effect.” However, she noted that the United States had issued General License 24, which allows certain transactions intended to support the stabilisation of Syria. “This is not a blanket ban,” she clarified, “and the U.S. remains steadfast in its support for the Syrian people.”

Bruce stressed the importance of local ownership and broad-based community support as prerequisites for Syria’s stability—highlighting recent violent incidents along the Syrian coast as evidence of the challenges ahead. “Long-term stability and prosperity for the Syrian people require a government that safeguards the rights of all citizens equally,” she concluded.

General License 24, issued on 6 January 2025, introduced six-month exemptions from certain sanctions, facilitating the flow of humanitarian assistance into Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.