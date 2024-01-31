Syrian Foreign Minister: Syria Supports UNDOF in Region

aisal al-Mekdad emphasized the urgent need to address Israeli practices in the occupied Syrian Golan, al-Baath reports.

On January 31, 2024, Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faisal al-Mekdad emphasized the urgent need to address Israeli occupation practices in the occupied Syrian Golan and their recurrent assaults on Syrian territory. This appeal was made during a meeting with Major General Nirmal Kumar Thapa, Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force in Golan (UNDOF).

Mikdad expressed Syria’s support for UNDOF’s mission in the region and urged the United Nations to take action against the Israeli occupation’s ongoing practices against Syrian citizens in the Golan Heights. He highlighted these actions as a violation of international law, posing a security threat to the region. Mikdad reiterated Syria’s stance on reclaiming the Golan Heights to the status of June 4th, 1967, by relevant UN resolutions.

In response, General Thapa affirmed UNDOF’s dedication to fulfilling its responsibilities and monitoring the ceasefire line. He acknowledged and appreciated the support provided by Syria in this regard.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.