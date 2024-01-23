Three of Them in Syria: Four Attacks on U.S. Bases in One Day

U.S. forces conducted military exercises, including airdrops and hostage liberation drills, according to Athr Press.

On Tuesday morning, a refrigerated truck transporting goods from Iraq was attacked in the city of al-Bukamal in Deir-ez-Zor countryside. Sources from Athr Press confirmed that the strike occurred near the main entrance to the town of al-Sukkariyeh in the city of al-Bukamal in eastern Syria. This led to the truck catching fire, with no information available regarding human casualties. There is speculation that the responsible party for this targeting is likely the U.S. forces.

Simultaneously, positions of the auxiliary forces of the Syrian army were targeted with artillery, possibly of American origin. The attacks took place in the vicinity of the Vanguard camp in the city of Deir-ez-Zor, the town of Khasham in the northern countryside, and sites in the town of Mahkan in the eastern countryside of the governorate. These strikes followed the targeting of two U.S. bases in the al-Omar and Conocooil fields the day before.

They also performed exercises involving the bombing of simulated sites with heavy weapons at their base in the residences of the al-Jebsa field in the city of al-Shaddadi, south of Hassakeh.

The Iraqi resistance stated on Tuesday, stating, “In continuation of our approach to resisting the American occupation forces in Iraq and the region, and in response to the massacres of the Zionist entity against our people in Gaza, the mujahideen of the Islamic resistance in Iraq attacked with rockets for the third time on Monday, targeting the occupied Coneco base in Syria.”

In a related development, joint U.S.-British forces conducted air raids at dawn on Tuesday on several Yemeni governorates, including the capital, Sana’a. Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, reported that “The U.S.-British aggression aircraft launched 18 air raids during the past hours,” distributed across the capital’s secretariat and Sana’a governorate, Hodeida governorate, Taiz governorate, and al-Bayda governorate.

The targeting of Yemen received support from Bahrain and Australia, as a joint statement was issued on Tuesday. It confirmed that “the armies of the United States and the United Kingdom, under the guidance of their governments and with the support of Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, conducted an additional round of proportionate and necessary strikes against eight Houthi (victors of God) targets in Yemen.”

