Among Them an Intelligence Official: Israel Assassinates Four IRGC Commanders in Damascus

Five commanders from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including an intelligence official from the Quds Force, were reportedly killed in an Israeli attack on a residential building in the Mazzeh “Western Villas” neighbourhood of Damascus.

Videos circulated on social media depict smoke rising from the Mazzeh neighbourhood, revealing the extent of destruction caused by the attack. The regime’s official SANA news agency attributed the blast to “Israeli aggression.”

Iranian media confirmed the death of IRGC Quds Force intelligence official Brigadier General Yousef Omidzadeh, also known as Hajj Sadeq, and his deputy in the Israeli raid on the Mazzeh neighbourhood.

According to the local Sowt al-Asima website, the death toll reached ten, including five Iranian Revolutionary Guards generals: Hajj Sadeq, his companion known as Hajj Gholam, Ali Aghazadeh, Hossein Mohammadi, and Saeed Karmi. Four Syrians were also among the casualties: Mohammed Nour al-Hamad, Maryam Hamza Shams, Aqeel Fadhil Behzadian, and Hussam Farouk al-Khalifa. The tenth person’s identity remains unspecified.

Islamic Jihad denied news of the assassination of its secretary-general Ziad Nakhaleh during the Damascus attack, according to Al-Araby TV.

Pro-regime media outlets reported that the targeted building in the Mazzeh area, consisting of four floors, was completely destroyed. Iranian media also confirmed both deaths and injuries resulting from the attack.

Precision-Guided Israeli Munition

A security source within a pro-regime regional coalition informed Reuters that an Israeli raid on Damascus resulted in the death of four members of the IRGC, including a senior official from its intelligence unit.

The source revealed that the attack, employing precision-guided munition, caused the destruction of a multi-storey building in the Mazzeh district of the Syrian capital.

Notably, the Mazzeh area in western Damascus, where the explosion occurred, encompasses several security and military headquarters, as well as residences of prominent Palestinian and Iranian leaders, along with a gathering of various embassies and UN organizations.

