Almost Complete Halt of Transportation in Damascus

Most governorates in Syria, especially the capital Damascus, have recently experienced an almost complete halt in public and private bus services. Streets are now filled with people waiting for any form of transportation to take them to work or home.

While some taxis and 24-passenger buses continue to operate, they are exploiting the situation by charging double the usual fare, citing a lack of diesel and forcing passengers to buy fuel on the black market. Additionally, these vehicles are overloading passengers beyond their permitted capacity.

According to government sources cited by Al-Watan, transportation allocations in the governorates have been significantly reduced, with cuts affecting public transport buses and private taxis. Fuel supplies for these modes of transport have also been halted, leading to a complete cessation of services.

This reduction in fuel orders has caused severe congestion due to the decreased availability of transportation. The sources did not provide a timeline for when transport allocations might return to previous levels.

The transport crisis is linked to delays in the arrival of oil derivatives, attributed to “global conditions and the worsening situation in the Red Sea.”

This is not the first instance of such a crisis. In March, Damascus and its suburbs faced a similar issue, marked by a shortage of taxis on numerous routes.

