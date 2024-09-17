Syria Today – Explosions in Lebanon and Syria, Persistent Torture in Regime Prisons, Lafarge Complicit in ISIS Crimes?

This news roundup covers a series of developments related to the ongoing conflicts in Syria and its neighbouring regions. In Lebanon and Syria, Hezbollah members and others were wounded in a coordinated attack involving exploding pagers, which officials suspect was carried out by Israel. Meanwhile, the persistent use of torture in Syria continues despite recent legal efforts by Canada and the Netherlands at the International Court of Justice to hold the Syrian government accountable. Additionally, an op-ed discusses the risks of the United States withdrawing its forces from Iraq, which could allow the resurgence of ISIS in Syria. Finally, French cement company Lafarge faces legal challenges over its payments to ISIS during the Syrian civil war, raising questions about corporate complicity in crimes against humanity.

Hezbollah members among hundreds wounded after pagers explode in Lebanon and Syria, officials say

Hundreds of handheld pagers exploded near-simultaneously across Lebanon and in parts of Syria on Tuesday, wounding members of the militant group Hezbollah, the Iranian ambassador and dozens of other people. Officials pointed the finger at Israel in what appeared to be a sophisticated, remote attack at a time of rising tensions across the Lebanon border.

A Hezbollah official who spoke on condition of anonymity told The Associated Press that “several hundred” people, including members of the group, were wounded in different parts of Lebanon when their handheld pagers exploded. He said a few Hezbollah fighters were also wounded in Syria when the pagers they were carrying exploded, and said it was believed to be an Israeli attack.

It wasn’t immediately clear if people were killed.

The Associated Press reached out to the Israeli military, which declined to comment.

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency, close to the country’s powerful Revolutionary Guard, said on its Telegram channel that Mojtaba Amani, Iran’s ambassador in Lebanon, has a superficial injury and is under observation at a hospital. Another semi-official Mehr news agency, also on its Telegram channel, reported that Amani was wounded by a pager explosion.

Persistent Torture in Syria Despite International Court Intervention: A Call for Accountability

In June 2023, Canada and the Netherlands initiated legal proceedings against Syria at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing the Syrian government of violating the Convention against Torture (CAT) through systematic acts of torture and ill-treatment. The two nations requested provisional measures, including halting torture, improving detention conditions, and preserving evidence.

In November 2023, the ICJ ordered Syria to take steps to prevent torture and preserve evidence. Despite this, reports showed that torture and human rights abuses, such as arbitrary detention and enforced disappearances, continued, particularly in notorious facilities like Saydnaya prison.

Human rights organizations have expressed concern over the Syrian government’s failure to comply fully with the ICJ’s order, as torture and the destruction of evidence persisted. Additionally, the Syrian government enacted legislative reforms, such as an Anti-Torture Law and the abolition of Military Field Courts, but these have been criticized as ineffective without concrete actions to end torture and ensure accountability.

As ISIS rebuilds in Syria, the U.S. is making a bewildering call

Charles Lister and Joseph Votel wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post, in which they discussed the forthcoming agreement between the United States and Iraq to withdraw U.S.-led coalition forces over the next two years, ending the coalition’s mission in Baghdad. The move comes after pressures from Iran-aligned political factions in Iraq and frequent militant attacks on U.S. forces.

Although U.S. forces continue to assist in operations against the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria, where the group remains a significant threat, the withdrawal raises concerns. The article highlights the Islamic State’s resurgence, especially in Syria, where the group’s operational activity has tripled, suggesting that a vacuum left by departing U.S. forces could allow further terrorist resurgence.

The authors argue that, despite the imminent withdrawal, it is essential for the U.S. to maintain a security relationship with Iraqi forces and develop a strategy for logistical support in Iraqi Kurdistan. They caution that failure to do so may give ISIS a strategic advantage, repeating past mistakes of allowing terrorist groups to reconstitute themselves.

The piece concludes with recommendations for the U.S. and its allies to set conditions that preserve regional stability and mitigate the growing jihadist threat.

The cement company that paid millions to ISIS: was Lafarge complicit in crimes against humanity?

The article by Samanth Subramanian in The Guardian examines the actions of the French cement company Lafarge, which paid millions of dollars to the Islamic State (IS) in Syria to keep its operations running during the country’s civil war. From 2013 to 2014, Lafarge’s Syrian subsidiary made deals with IS to ensure safe passage for its cement and materials, and even supplied the group with cement. Executives from Lafarge were fully aware of these payments and took extensive steps to conceal them. The payments were aimed at maintaining the company’s profits despite the dangers of the conflict zone.

Lafarge’s actions have resulted in multiple legal cases. In the U.S., the company pleaded guilty to providing material support to terrorist groups and was fined $778 million. Additionally, victims of IS violence, including Yazidis and others, have filed lawsuits against the company for its role in supporting the group. In France, Lafarge faces criminal charges, including complicity in crimes against humanity, marking one of the first such cases against a corporation.

The article also explores the broader implications of corporate complicity in war crimes, highlighting that while Lafarge is not the first company to benefit from conflict, this case could set a precedent for holding corporations accountable for such actions. Despite the heavy fines and ongoing lawsuits, much of the damage caused by IS, partially financed through Lafarge’s deals, remains unaddressed.