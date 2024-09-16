Turkey Denies Agreement on Place and Date of Erdogan-Assad Meeting

The Turkish presidency announced on Monday that there are no specific agreements yet regarding the date or location for a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

According to the Russian news agency Novosti, the Turkish presidency clarified that while there has been significant media speculation, no formal agreement has been reached. The presidency stated that it will provide details about the meeting when they become available.

This statement comes in the wake of the Syrian regime’s insistence on Turkey’s withdrawal from Syria as a condition for progress in rapprochement efforts. On September 14, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad asserted that the Syrian government’s agenda includes the eventual liberation of “every speck of soil occupied by Turkey, the United States, or separatist forces aligned with Western interests.”

In an interview with the Egyptian channel Sada al-Balad, Mekdad also addressed concerns about Iranian and Russian presence in Syria, emphasizing that their involvement does not equate to the Turkish occupation of Syrian territory.

