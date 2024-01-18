Astana Meeting in its 21st Edition in the Middle of Next Week

Diplomatic sources monitoring developments in Al-Watan have indicated that the upcoming international meeting in the Astana format on Syria is set to take place next week.

Diplomatic sources monitoring developments in Al-Watan have indicated that the upcoming international meeting in the Astana format on Syria is set to take place next week.

Preparations have been finalized for the commencement of the 21st round of the Astana talks, scheduled for January 23 and 24. The delegation representing the Syrian regime will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Bassam al-Sabbagh.

Following the conclusion of the 20th round of the Astana track talks in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, on June 21, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kanat Tomish declared that his country would no longer host future rounds. However, Kazakhstan expressed willingness to resume discussions as a goodwill gesture if all parties reach a consensus.

Originally established as a supplementary negotiation platform in Geneva, the Astana track has successfully achieved its primary objectives, including the creation of de-escalation zones, cessation of hostilities among conflicting parties, and prevention of a widespread humanitarian crisis in Syria, as stated by the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The final communiqué from the meetings emphasized the joint commitment of Russia, Iran, and Turkey to the continued and increased provision of humanitarian assistance to Syria in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2672. Furthermore, they highlighted the imperative to remove obstacles and enhance humanitarian aid delivery to all Syrians across the country, without discrimination, politicization, or preconditions.

The three nations reiterated their conviction that a military solution is not viable for resolving the Syrian conflict and affirmed their dedication to advancing a sustainable, UN-facilitated political process led by Syrians, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.